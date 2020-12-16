ASHOA 2021 Class cont.

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOA) recently announced the Class of 2021 to be inducted on May 8, 2021.

A class of eight was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee. They are Willie Anderson, Hal Baird, Cliff Ellis, Steve Hudson, Lillie Leatherwood, George Teague, Ben Wallace, and Demarcus Ware.

Last week the biographies of Anderson, Baird, and Ellis were presented. This week Hudson, and Leatherwood are presented.

STEVE HUDSON – GOLF | Born December 2, 1958 in Jasper. Hudson played collegiately at the University of Alabama where he was a member of their first SEC Championship-winning team in 1979. He also played in the U.S. Amateur Championship at Canterbury Country Club (Ohio) in 1979. He was twice named co-captain of the UA golf team. From 1981-87 he played professionally. Three times he was named Alabama Golf Association (AGA) Player of the Year and twice he was named AGA Senior Player of the Year. He has won the AGA State Mid-Amateur Championship twice and the AGA State Senior Championship twice. In 2014, 2016, and 2017 he won the Senior Amateur Masters Championship. He has reached the top ten in the Golf Week National Rankings four different years and in 2017 he was named the Society of Seniors Player of the Year.

LILLIE LEATHERWOOD – TRACK & FIELD | Born July 6, 1964 in Tuscaloosa. Leatherwood was a three-time NCAA champion in the 400 meters during her time at the University of Alabama, and a 10-time All-American from 1984-87. She was also an eight-time SEC event champion, including three event wins at the 1987 SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships (200 meters, 400 meters, 4×100-meter relay). In 1984, she became the University of Alabama’s first female Olympic gold medalist as a member of the United States’ 4×400-meter relay team at the Los Angeles Games. In 1987, she was named SEC Female Athlete of the Year, won silver in the 400 meters at the World Indoor Championships, and won bronze in the 4×400-meter relay at the World Outdoor Championships. Her UA school records in the 200 meters and 400 meters have stood since 1987. In 1988, she won an Olympic silver medal as a member of the 4×400-meter relay team at the Summer Olympics in Seoul. In 1991, she won silver at the World Outdoor Championships with the 4×400-meter relay team and bronze at the World Indoor Championships with the 4×400-meter relay team.