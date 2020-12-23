Crash claims Pine Apple woman

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers, a single-vehicle crash at 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, claimed the life of a Wilcox County woman.

The wreck occurred on Alabama Highway 10 near the 107 mile maker, approximately 12 miles west of Greenville.

A press release by ALEA stated, “Zundrika Powell, 26, of Pine Apple, was killed when the 2011 Ford Fusion she was operating, left the roadway and struck a tree.”

The release added, “Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.”

Graveside service for Powell was set for Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. from Palmer Cemetery in Furman.