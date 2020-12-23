McLendon coaches in state All-Star game

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Greenville High School head coach Josh McLendon recently had the opportunity to be a part of the coaching staff for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) North-South All-Star Game. This was the second time he was invited to participate as a coach in the All-Star game.

McLendon said the head of coach of the South squad, Earnest Hill of McGill-Toolen, asked him to be the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

According to McLendon, AHSAA names the head coach and the head coach chooses his assistants.

The 62nd annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Game was played at South Alabama in the Hancock Whitney Stadium Friday night.

Two-a-day practices began Monday, Dec. 14, with extracurricular activities planned for the teams all week.

Before McLendon departed to Mobile, he stated, I am looking forward to be a part of this game. It is always rewarding and you get to know the coaches and players.”

He added the game was usually played in the summer but with COVID-19 affecting so many teams it was decided to be held in December along with the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

The South won the game 28-20. The South concentrated on the pass and offensively racked up 320 total yards. The North pounded the ball on the ground and had 294 total yards.

The South secured the game with 31 seconds left by intercepting a North pass and returning it for a touchdown.