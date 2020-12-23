On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Gus Malzhan was relieved of his coaching duties at Auburn on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Less than 24 hours after Auburn beat Mississippi State 24-10.

Malzhan was hired on Dec. 4, 2012 from Arkansas State. Malzhan was the head coach for one season.

For three seasons, he was the offensive coordinator at Auburn (2009-11). In 2010, Auburn won the National Championship. Malzhan took over a team that finished 3-9.

In 2013, Auburn was 13 seconds away from winning a national championship but lost to Florida State 34-31. They finished 12-2 and won the SEC.

In 2014, Auburn went 8-5. In 2015, they went 7-6. In 2016, they went 8-5. In 2017, Auburn went 10-4 and were the SEC West Champions.

In 2018, they went 8-5. In 2019, they went 9-4. In 2020, Auburn went 6-4. After the first season, Auburn lost four or more games every season.

That and Malzhan saying going 6-4 was a solid season did not go over well with Auburn fans. Losing to South Carolina this season did not help. Now there is a search for a new coach.