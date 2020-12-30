Naomi Ruth Pond, age 96 of Greenville, went home to be with our Lord and Savior surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

A graveside service was held Monday, Dec. 28, at Ebenezer East Baptist Church cemetery at 2 p.m. with Brother Tim Skipper officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Ms. Pond was preceded in death by her loving husband, W. H. Pond; parents, Amiel Johnson and Mildred Moody Johnson; one brother; one sister; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Ms. Pond is survived by her children, Gloria (John) Newton, Alfred (Darlene) Pond, Carolyn (Kenneth) Pearson, Thomas (Eunice) Pond; a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren all whom she loved dearly.

She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she graced. She was truly a devout wife, mother, grandmother, and Christian. Heaven gained a beautiful angel.

