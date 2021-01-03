COVID temporarily closes Probate Office

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The corona virus SARS-CoV-2 keeps playing havoc in the county with the effects of its symptoms, called COVID-19

One of the latest is the closure of the Probate Office in the Butler County Courthouse from Jan. 4 until Jan. 11.

Two employees in the office recently tested positive for the virus and Probate Judge Gregory temporarily closed the office.

Judge Gregory said, “We have a plan in place to ensure that all document recordings or filings are handled in a timely manner, as if we were in the office.”

She added, “In accordance with the County Commission’s guidelines of allowing for a ten day quarantine for all of those exposed, we will be closed until Jan. 11. If we have anyone else test positive we may have to delay but our hope is that we’ll be back by next Monday.

For questions, concerns, or access to records you can email the Probate Office at [email protected]