JAMES BOOKER

Mr. James (Beany) Booker of Mckenzie passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. He was 72. Private graveside services are incomplete and will be announced at a later time.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Mrs. Alice Hooks; one son; sister, Jo Peevy of Birmingham; and one grandson of Texas.

Mr. Booker was a lifelong resident of Mckenzie, where he was a member of the McKenzie Baptist Church. He served in the US Army from 1968-1970, where he was fought in the Vietnam War and received a purple heart for his service.

Keahey Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.