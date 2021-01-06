Terry Mount, age 57 of Greenville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Mount was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Frances Mount.

Mr. Mount is survived by his children, Tim Mount of Tuscaloosa, Emily Kate Mount of Highland Home, Adam Mount of Troy, Angel Grace Mount of Troy; siblings, Thomas Wayne (Robin) Mount of Greenville, Lanett Till (A.W.) of Greenville, James E. (Toby) Mount of Greenville, Marilyn (Donnie) Stephens of Rutledge, Tony (Sue) Mount of Georgiana; and grandchildren, Timothy Bryan Frazier and Tyler Lee Frazier.

Terry will be deeply missed.

