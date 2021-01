Mr. Frank E. McAbee of McKenzie passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Mrs. Barbara Jo McAbee.

He leaves a brother, John McAbee (Juanita), Lafonda Cook (David), Karen McIntyre, and numerous family and friends.

Mr. McAbee was a Vietnam veteran and loved his country very much. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart during his service.

Please keep his family in your prayers. A memorial service will be held at a later date.