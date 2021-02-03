County basketball wrap up

BY SHEA ODOM

The Battle of Butler County proved to be a battle indeed. The Georgiana School Panthers traveled to tip off with the Greenville High School (GHS) Tigers in a much anticipated conference game.

The Panthers clawed for the win, but the Tigers proved victorious winning 88-58 for the varsity boys. Georgiana’s Azenda Pennington led in scores for the Panthers with 11 points.

The Lady Panthers were unable to secure the win at the final buzzer falling in a close 70-60 defeat. Panther Alexea Bess and Tenasia Gordon tied for the lead on points at 14, with Taylissicia Blackmon close behind with 11 points.

The Panthers did not let this loss deter them and they put an end to the Opp Bobcats undefeated winning streak with a close 76-73 Panther win.

Pennington dominated the court with 29 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and five steals. Amari Feagin also had a good court run with 15 points and 13 rebounds against the Bobcats.

Nacardyen Ball and Zach Boggan stayed busy with 13 and 11 points scored, as well.

The Panthers closed their successful week out with another varsity win defeating the McKenzie Tigers 78-44.

Feagin once again heated up the court with 15 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks against the Tigers. Torey Walker and Tremari Longmire scored 11 and 10 points for the Panthers. The Panthers will host Hillcrest for their next match-up.

The McKenzie School Tigers traveled to face the TR Miller Panthers for a varsity round ball contest. The Panthers claimed the win defeating the Tigers 79-29.

McKenzie will next begin tournament play.

The GHS Tigers faced off with the Enterprise Wildcats, winning a close 69-67 fight. Sophomore Lady Tiger Jovela Ocean reached her 1,000 Career Point Milestone in their game against the Wildcats. The Tigers will host Florala in “The Jungle” Saturday, Jan. 30, for their next match and then travel to Selma on Feb. 2.