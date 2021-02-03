Mrs. Magnolia S. Edwards, 83, a resident of Greenville, died at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2021. The funeral service was held Sunday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Ray Edwards; parents, Charlie and Emma Lee Sexton; and brother, Cecil Sexton.

She is survived by her children, Sheila E. Ziglar of Greenville, Neal Edwards (Ann) of Port Orange, Fla., and Kyle Edwards (Teresa) of Honoraville; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Spurlin of Montgomery, Carol Quates of Titus, and Dorothy Jividen of Titus; brother, Charles Sexton (Angela) of Greenville; brother-in-law, Ervin Edwards (Betty) of Greenville; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

