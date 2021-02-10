County basketball wrap up

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

It was another big week for the Greenville Tigers varsity basketball team. The Tigers knocked off the #2 Florala Wildcats in a sizable 80-59 win for the varsity boys team.

The varsity Lady Tigers weighed in on the Lady Wildcats winning 51-31.

Greenville also traveled to Selma to tip off against the #9 Selma Saints end earned another victory, defeating the Saints, 67-61.

The Tigers clinched a top ten rank in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A rankings.

Greenville will again be on the road next to battle it out with the Brantley Bulldogs.

The Georgiana Panthers also had a week of upsets knocking off the 3A #4 Hillcrest-Evergreen with a dominating win 71-55.

Panther Azenda Pennington carried the crown for most points scored with 17 and 11 assists.

Amari Feagin heated the court up with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Nacardyen Ball, Zack Boggan, and Tydarius Mobley man handled the net with 34 points scored combined.

The varsity Lady Panthers also had a successful court match against Lady Jaguars in a close 48-44 win.

Georgiana’s Tenasia Gordon scored a smashing 18 points and had nine rebounds and five blocks. Ashante Marshall scored 12 points with Alexa Bess adding 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Panther boys also matched up with Highland Home but fell in a close defeat 64-58. The Lady Panthers were able to redeem themselves and pull out a win 48-41. The Georgiana Panthers will host Brantley next for area tournament play.

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles advanced in the first round of the Alabama Independents School Association (AISA) state playoffs with a big 53-18 win over the Bessemer Academy Rebels.

Cahley Acreman dominated the Eagle scoreboard leading with 17 points scored for the game. Avery Royal and Lily Van Dyke had no trouble with the ball scoring 16 points collectively.

The Lady Eagles lost to Glenwood Academy in the second round of AISA playoffs Monday morning, Feb. 8, by a score of 59 to 41.

Acreman led scoring for the Eagles again with 17 points while Annah Little and Royal had five points each.

The McKenzie Tigers had the week off and will begin tournament match ups starting with the Red Level Tigers this week.