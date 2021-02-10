McKenzie Tigers fundraising for baseball

BY SHEA ODOM

The Greenville Standard

The McKenzie Tigers Varsity and Junior Varsity baseball team is excited to begin their 2021 baseball season after having it cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They will open the season this week with a family orientated fund raising event Saturday, Feb. 13, beginning at noon.

The junior varsity team will kick off the event taking the diamond first for a Hit-A-Thon with the varsity team to follow.

Each player has been recruiting sponsors to make a pledge to pay per foot for the total distance hit. Immediately following the Hit-A-Thon, will be an Old Timers Homerun Derby. The derby will be open for anyone wanting to get in swings. The cost will be $20 per 20 swings. There will be a grand prize and first runner up winner.

The concession stand will be open serving lunch fresh from the grill, along with other prepackaged treats and beverages.

Recommended COVID-19 precautions will apply throughout the event.

Head baseball coach, Bobby Fleming said, “We are having the Hit-A-Thon not only to raise money for expenses, but also to showcase the hard work, determination, and growth of our boys over the last year. I am proud of the progress we have made, but I also know that we need to continue to grow each day. We are striving to play a brand of baseball and build a program that McKenzie and Butler County can be proud of, too.”

All proceeds collected will benefit the McKenzie Tiger baseball program to purchase needed equipment, field maintenance, travel and game expenses, and decrease the out of pocket expense for athletes and their families.

If you would like to make a flat donation to this program, donations can be mailed to: McKenzie School

221 N Garland Rd, McKenzie, AL 36456. Make checks payable to: McKenzie Quarterback Club (please list Baseball Program in the memo line)

You can also contact McKenzie School at 334-374-2711 to sponsor an athlete.