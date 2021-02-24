Mr. Allen Randy Owens, 75, a resident of Greenville, died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. at Sardis Cemetery with Brother Tracy Stinson and Brother T.J. Phelps officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home officiating. Visitation was from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Owens was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby and Faye Owens; brothers, Raymond, Jerrel and Ferrel Owens; and sisters, Doris Patterson, Janette Holley, Judy Thomas and Jaunita Phelps.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Owens; daughter, Christy Owens; grandchildren, Jaylen, Jayla and London; sister, Daisy Phelps; son-in-law, Steven Williams; sister-in-law, Janice Taylor (Pete) and Martha Owens; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Mr. Owens retired after twenty-five years with the U.S. Army National Guard where he served his nation proudly in Dessert Storm. He also retired from the Butler County Road Department where he cherished all the long last friends he made while there.

