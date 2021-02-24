Elder LaRhonda D. Gray- funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. from The Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel. Minister Curtis Gray officiated. Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery; Hudson Funeral Service directed.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Corey Gray; children, Ramone Dorr, Laronica Horton, Kelvin Peters, Darnell Shaw, Darcell Shaw, Kshon Horton, Ireiauna Horton, Alexandria Thompson and Cornelius Thompson; five grandchildren and one on the way; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.