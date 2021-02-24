ROCHELLE ELIZABETH LASSITER SMITH

Rochelle “Rocky” Elizabeth Lassiter Smith, age 47, died unexpectedly on Feb. 11, 2021. She was born in Monroeville on Oct. 16, 1973 to Elizabeth and Doug Lassiter.

Rocky was the type of person you fell in love with the second you met her. She lifted spirits with her attitude and smile. She was a bright light of sunshine wherever she went. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and a friend to everyone. Above all else, she was a Christian. She will be deeply missed by her friends, and all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Doug Lassiter.

She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Lassiter; her husband, Troy Smith; her children, Breanna Bennett and Chandler Smith; her brother, Tim Lassiter; her sister, Roxanne (David) Martinie and her granddaughters, Hartleigh Pierce and Brayleigh Smith.

Funeral service was held Sunday, Feb. 21, at 2:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Atchison officiating. Interment followed at McCullough Cemetery in McCullough.

Active pallbearers were Zack Cook, Tim Lassiter, Trey Hayles, Hunter Pierce, Chance Miller and Chandler Smith. Honorary pallbearer was Troy Smith.

Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 21, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.