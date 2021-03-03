Barbara Ann McCrory Kelley, 80, born Dec. 26, 1940 to Henry and Aline McCrory in Butler County, Alabama, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. A graveside service was held Monday, March 1, at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Reverend Jerry Wilkerson officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held one hour prior at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Gladys McCrory Stokley and Edith McCrory Pruitt; and her nephew, Jim Pruitt.

She is survived by her son, Bill Kelley (Winks) and grandchildren Will, Anne Price and Alex; her brothers, Oakley McCrory (Betty) and Mack McCrory (Judy); nieces, Lynne Stokley and Yvonne Bryant; and nephew Mark McCrory.

Barbara graduated from Greenville High School. She was a graduate of Auburn University earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. A teacher professionally and in her daily life, she invested in the people around her – students, family, friends, colleagues and neighbors – and their lives were better because of her influence and guidance. She knew first-hand the value of education and had a unique ability to guide students to value education in their own lives. She taught at several schools including Greenville High School, Georgiana High School, Montgomery Academy, and Fort Dale Academy, where she also served as Head Mistress during her tenure. She finished her professional career with the State of Alabama Department of Education.

Barbara will be remembered for being a great friend. She loved a party, a dinner, a high school reunion or just a casual gathering. She was fun-loving and quick witted. She also enjoyed being with her extended family – her aunts, uncles and cousins, and sharing memories and stories with them. And in turn, she was a favorite and so loved by them.

She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Greenville and the Ruth Sunday School class. Clearly though, her greatest joy came from her family and in being a mother and grandmother. She was a loving mother, sister and aunt. She was an extremely proud BaBa, delighting in everything her three grandchildren did, said and shared with her – they were pure joy for her.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com