Local man dies from two car wreck

From ALEA

TROY POST – A two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb 25, has claimed the life of a Butler County man, De’unte’vius Queshuntriel Truitt, 23, of Greenville.

The crash occurred when a 2016 Nissan Versa driven by a teenager stopped on Alabama 10 facing east in the westbound lane.

Truitt exited the vehicle and was standing on the driver side. The 2016 Nissan Versa then was struck by a 1997 Chevrolet 3500, causing the 2016 Nissan Versa to strike Truitt.

Truitt was transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Alabama 10 near mile marker 129, approximately 2.5 miles east of Greenville city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.