Cannon to play in NAIA Tournament

Artasia (Tay) Cannon started playing basketball with Parks and Recreation in 2005 under Jerome Harris. She later moved on to play for Kevin Norris and Kelvin Scooter Mitchell. She moved to Prattville in 2011 and played for Marbury High where she set a school record of scoring 50 points in a game. Cannon graduated in 2018 and was awarded a full athletic scholarship to Loyola University New Orleans. She is a reserve guard and makes her presence known when on the court. The Wolfpack won the SSAC Championship at Cramton Bowl last weekend and are the #1 seed in the NAIA Tournament March 12-13 in Park City, Kan. (Photo submitted)