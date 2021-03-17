G’ana drug bust nets 3

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Friday, March 12, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the addition of the Greenville Police Department (GPD) Special Response Team (SRT) and Drug Task Force members conducted a raid at 541 Oakwood Street in Georgiana.

According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, a tip was given to authorities and they were able to present a case to the court system and obtain a search warrant for the residence.

During the search, deputies located methamphetamines, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the residence.

Robert Whitehead, age 35; Chase Hall, age 32; and Betty Ordonez, age 36, were arrested at the scene and taken to the Butler County Correctional Facility.

Bond stated, “We are working hard to every day to identify and stop illegal drug trade in Butler County and though the street value of the drugs confiscated was only $700 it is still a step in the right direction.”

Bond added that if anyone has information on illicit drugs or activity in the county to please give their local police authorities a call.

Bond also thanked GPD Police Chief Justin Lovvorn for the assistance of the SRT. “Together, we are working to make Butler County a safer place,” said Bond.