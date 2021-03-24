Farmers Market vendor meeting and workshop upcoming

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County Farmers Market (BCFM) will host a vendor meeting and workshop on Tuesday, April 20, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Beeland Park Recreation Center in Greenville.

At the workshop, attendees can renew or obtain a Growers Permit and receive Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) certification training.

SFMNP provides low-income seniors with coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods (fruits, vegetables, honey, and fresh-cut herbs) at farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture (CSA) programs.

Richard Branum will provide BCFM safety, policy and procedure updates.

A meal will be served at the workshop and all citizens interested in becoming a vendor with the BCFM are encouraged to attend.

Those interested can obtain more information and register by calling the Butler County Extension Office at 334-382-5111.

Alabama Extension Regional Agents, Hannah Dykes and Jacob Kelley, will be at the workshop to answer questions.

Dykes work with home grounds and garden, while Kelley works with commercial horticulture.