SkillsUSA fishing tourney is April 8

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College invites the public to participate in the 2021 SkillsUSA fishing tournament, to be held April 8, from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the MacArthur Campus pond in Opp.

The annual fishing tournament is the major fundraiser for LBWCC’s SkillsUSA program.

Proceeds from the tournament support LBWCC students in local, state and national technical skills competitions where they demonstrate occupational and leadership skills.

The entry fee is $5 for students and $10 for others. The award for biggest fish is $75, and smallest fish is $25. Participants may register onsite the day of the event.

SkillsUSA is a national organization serving teachers and students in high school and college who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled and service occupations, including health occupations.

SkillsUSA provides quality education experiences for students in leadership, teamwork, citizenship and character development.

Fishing tournament fees and signed releases are required for each person fishing. Minors under age 16 must fish with an adult.

No boats are allowed in the pond, and fish must be kept alive to be considered for prizes. Concessions will be available during the tournament.

For tournament rules, entry forms, or more information regarding the SkillsUSA fishing tournament, contact Denise Sauls at 334-493-5328.