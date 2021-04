County sports GHS

Greenville High School Tiger varsity baseball player Thomas Williamson, an eighth grader, slides head first for a score on a passed ball against the Charles Henderson Trojans of Troy. The Tigers lost both games of their double header with the Trojans on April 1, 10-3 and 8-9. GHS’s record on the season is dead even at 12-12. They are 0-4 in area play. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)