May 29, 1924 – March 31, 2021

Ruby Lee Sansom Stallings, age 96, a resident of Greenville passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, at the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Minister Charles Box officiating. Interment followed in Magnolia Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home of Greenville directing.

Ms. Stallings was a devoted wife to her late husband, loving mother to her four children, and caring Granny to her six grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While her late husband was at Crowne Healthcare, she was known to never miss a day to visit him. She was always at his bedside. Her family was her life and meant the world to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Guy Stallings; daughter, Patricia Ann Stallings; son, Bobby Ray Stallings; parents, Warren and Corene Skipper Sansom; three sisters, Dorothy Mae Sansom, Mary Lou Bodiford, and Callie Lowe; and two brothers, Clifford Sansom and Johnnie Sansom.

She is survived by three loving children, Dan (Judy) Stallings of Greenville, David (Deborah) Stallings, and Brenda Richburg all of Greenville; three grandchildren, Dr. Daniel Alan (Laurel) Blanton of Huntsville, Rebekah (Matthew) Dittmann of Pensacola, Fla., and Christa Stallings of Greenville; and three great grandchildren, Aaden, William, and Audrey Blanton of Huntsville.

She is also survived by several grandchildren in love, Jessica Butts Harrell, Annabelle and Isabelle Anderson. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Active pallbearers were Curtis Cobb, James Reynolds, Daniel Alan Blanton, Matthew Dittmann, Tommy Anderson, and Eric Thrower.

Special thanks to the nurses at Southern Care Hospice.