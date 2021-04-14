Scenes from the carnival

The Greenville Kiwanis Club hosted the James Gang Carnival at the Butler County Fairgrounds from Wednesday, April 7, until Saturday, April 10. By all indications there were a significant number of attendees each night, even with the threatening weather. Kiwanian Richard Branum said that proceeds from the spring carnival would go to support local schools Key Club organizations and other general community programs supported by Kiwanis. Pictured are the kids and adults having fun at the carnival. Smiling faces are a good thing, especially when topped off with tasty carnival treats such as cotton candy, pizza, fries, snow cones, nachos, and fresh hot funnel cake. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)