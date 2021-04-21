Courthouse upgrade project to cost $583K

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Tuesday, April 13, the Butler County Commission met for their monthly workshop and regular business meeting. All five commissioners were present for the meeting.

The major item approved on the agenda was for the commission to proceed in awarding the contract with Fraiser-Ousley Construction and Engineering, Inc., for the courthouse project.

The project, which will include the addition of an elevator and two handicap accessible bathrooms with

hot water, was bid in late 2020 and is projected to cost $583,000 after value engineering items were implemented.

The commissioners then approved COVID-19 requirements for the county buildings. It was determined that department heads were to decide if masks would be required when someone from the public would enter their buildings or offices.

Next on the business agenda was to reappoint Margaret Pierce to the South Central Alabama Mental Board for a 6-year term. The term would be from April 1, 2021 – April 1, 2027.

The commission then acknowledged the Grand Jury report for the March 2021 session. In total there were 536 cases presented and 199 indictments were returned.

The commission then approved the Minutes of the March 9 meeting and followed with acknowledgment of the Correction Facility Report.

Butler County EMA Director Josh McDougal then gave a report on the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding for the March 2020 flooding, and Hurricane Sally. Funding for Hurricane Zeta has not been announced.

McDougal then updated the commissioners about COVID-19 vaccinations within the county. He indicated the clinic held by the Alabama National Guard on Tuesday, April 6, administered 704 doses. Roughly 500 were given at Southside Baptist Church and another 200 at local manufacturing plants. He also stated that the vaccine was readily available at most local area pharmacies.

Butler County Engineer Dennis McCall then gave project updates on roads, bridge structures and equipment. He noted that four Mack dump trucks which were recently auctioned off sold for $164,000 each. He said the trucks were originally purchased for $149,000. He added that there was some expense to auction the trucks but the cost to the county to operate the trucks for the year was 15 cents per mile.

The commissioners then approved to pay the county’s bills and adjourned.

After adjournment, District 2 Commissioner Jesse McWilliams recognized the late Dewey Lane Eady who was a former Butler County Commissioner. He stated Eady served at the time when the Probate Judge was still the chairman of the commission. All commissioners joined as a body to recognize Eady’s achievements and express their sympathy to his family.