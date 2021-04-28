2021 Achiever Award nominees announced

Twenty-three of Butler County’s top student-athletes are vying for the honor of being named the recipient of the 24th annual Butler County Achiever Award.

The Achiever Award is a program jointly sponsored by the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greenville YMCA

It is designed to recognize top student-athletes from area schools who not only excel in the classroom and on the playing field, but are also involved in church and the community.

The scholarship award presentation will take place Thursday, May 6 at Southside Baptist Church.

This year’s group of nominees includes:

Fort Dale Academy: Brody Cartwright, Jess Causey, Charleson Coker, Virginia Coker, Shelby Lawrence, Parker McNaughton, Jamie Pickens, Nate Richardson, and Megan Wright.

Georgiana School: Michaiah Austin, Nacardyen Ball, and Charnetta Jones.

Greenville High School: Emily Davis, Simon Edwards, Ruth Anne Nimmer, Dawson Sarblah, Ja’Korey Shepherd, and Samuel Sherling.

McKenzie School: Catherine Grace Johnson, William Michael Johnson, Abby Little, Dale Lucas, and Sara Watford.