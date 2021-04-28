Eagles tennis teams compete at AISA state tournament

Fort Dale Academy Eagles boy and girls tennis teams recently competed in the Alabama Independent School Association state tennis tournament held at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Pictured above are the tennis teams. They are (front L-R): Amelia Gregory, Anne Kathryn Smith, Kathleen Meadows, Caroline Meadows, Mary Virginia Meadows (state runner-up 5th seed singles), Anna Son, Claire Hutson (state runner-up 2nd seed singles, 1st seed doubles), and Joseph Ealum; (back L-R) Rileigh Rogers, Andy Seo, Caleb Rogers,Gus French, Nate Richardson, Maire Scott (state runner-up 1st seed doubles)and Brody Stringer. On the boys side, all five singles seeds Brody Stringer (#1), Nate Richardson (#2), Caleb Rages (#3), Andy Seo (#4), and Gus French (#5) and the first seed doubles team Stringer/Richardson won their first round matches but were defeated in the semifinal round. On the girls side, singles players Claire Hutson (#2), Anna Son (#3), Amelia Gregory (#4), and Mary Virginia Meadows (#5) plus first team doubles Maire Scott/Hutson advanced to the semifinals. Hutson and Meadows in singles and Scott/Hutson in doubles went on to compete in the final round but were defeated. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard) (Photos submitted by coach Jennie Hamilton)