GHS JROTC DRILL TEAM EARNS THIRD PLACE IN STATE MEET

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Greenville High School (GHS) earned six trophies at the Alabama State JROTC Drill championships with one of those being 3rd place for Combined Overall Drill Team Saturday, April 24.

GHS senior instructor Col. Alan Hester said, “Greenville High School was extremely pleased to be able to host the 2021 Alabama State JROTC Drill Championships. Organizing an excellent meet and being good hosts were our top priorities. I think we did that, in spite of having to implement our Inclement Weather Plan and moving all events into indoor facilities.”

He added, “Of course, our Drill Team and Color Guard have been practicing very hard and they wanted to have an excellent showing at home in front of family and friends. They certainly did that, capturing six trophies in an event with a high level of competition. I am very proud of our cadets and their performance.”

The six trophies earned were: Individual Drill (Knockout) 2nd Place, captured by senior Joshua Clements, Armed Exhibition Team 3rd Place, Armed Regulation Team 3rd Place, Knowledge Bowl (Academic Team) 2nd Place, Armed Color Guard 2nd Place, and Combined Overall Drill Team, 3rd Place.

Hester noted that he thanks the Butler County School System and administration for their support and to all the sponsors who helped make the day a success.

Hester indicated the Drill Team and Color Guard will next travel to Daytona Beach, Fla., for the U.S. Army National Championships on April 30.

“The cadets are very excited to compete at the very highest level. Our goal is to finish in the Top 10 in the nation in the Armed Category. If we perform like we are capable of and correct a few mistakes, I think we stand an excellent chance of achieving that goal,” said Hester.