GPD arrests man for kidnapping

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Deoggo Santerez Foster, age 25 and from Montgomery, was arrested for various crimes, including kidnapping, by the Greenville Police Department (GPD) in the very early hours of Saturday, April 16.

According to a statement by GPD Chief Justin Lovvorn, officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Valley Drive around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a victim who stated he had been hit in head with a gun by an offender.

The assaulted victim then told police a man had taken his sister hostage in an apartment and she was also the offender’s girlfriend.

The victim then presented officers with a text from his sister’s phone which said she was being held against her will and needed help.

Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment building and GPD’s Special Response Team (SRT) was activated and responded to the scene.

After SRTs arrival, the offender refused to come out of the apartment or let his girlfriend leave.

STR negotiators were eventually able to open a dialogue with the offender and after almost two hours were able to convince the offender to come out of the apartment and surrender to members of the SRT.

The girlfriend was then taken from the apartment and checked by medical personnel and found to be unharmed.

Lovvorn added that a complete investigation was conducted into the incident and investigators located a firearm and other evidence inside the apartment.

The offender, Foster, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping First Degree, Felony Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Restraint, and Ex-Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The victim who was struck in the head required additional medical treatment for an injury to his eye.

Lovvorn stated, “I would like to commend the certified negotiators with the Special Response Team and the excellent work they did to ensure the safe release of the hostage and facilitating the arrest of the offender without injury to anyone involved.”