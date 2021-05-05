Lady Eagles seed third in playoffs

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles softball team will advance to the AISA state tournament after finishing 3rd in Region 2 Class AAA.

Regional seeding began on Monday, April 26, with the Lady Eagles traveling to Meridian, Miss., to take on Russell Christian in a best two of three match-up.

They won both games. Senior Rachel Whiddon pitched the first game which ended 13-1 in five innings. Whiddon racked up 11 strikeouts of 15 at bats. At the plate Claire Campbell hit her first career home run.

Cahley Acreman had two doubles and a single. Anna Claire Thomas had a double and two singles. Bailey Lambert and Madison Freeman both had doubles, and Brinkley Long added a single.

Freshman lefty Annah Parker Little got the 6-5 win for the second game. She had 15 strikeouts in seven innings, including back-to-back innings of three-up and three-down K’s. Offensively, Campbell had two doubles, Acreman had a triple and a single, and Thomas and Whiddon had singles.

On Thursday, April 29, they traveled to Coastal Alabama Community College in Monroeville.

The Eagles lost their first game versus Clarke Prep 0-7. Whiddon and Little had the only base hits of the game.

Little pitched the second game and was awarded the 8-3 win over Monroe Academy. It was a game of three’s for Little, striking out three, walking three, and only giving up three hits.

On the offensive side several players had a good day at the plate, including Whiddon with a homerun and a double, Campbell with two doubles, Lambert and Lily Vandye with a double each, and singles from Thomas, Acerman and Long.

At the state tournament, the Lady Eagles will play Pike Liberal Arts School at Lagoon Park on Friday, May 12, at noon.