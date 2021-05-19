Funeral Service for David Halford, 58, of Greenville, will be held at 3 p.m. on May 16, at Southside Baptist Church in Greenville with Brother Herbert Brown officiating. David was carried in his Old Blue Chevy to his final resting place at Magnolia Cemetery driven by Scotty Jacobs. The family received friends at the church from 1:30-3 p.m. David passed away peacefully at home in Greenville, on Thursday May 13, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Brigette Halford; three daughters, Tasha Hardy (Kylie) of Dothan, Dreama McGinty (Teddy) of Red Level, and Shalyn Halford of Greenville; grandchildren, Gage “Little Man”, Tristan “Touchdown”, Trey “Mister T”, Kiley “Cupcake”, Reaghan “Sunshine” and Kensley “Little David”; sister, Marie Blackmon (James) of Georgiana; mother, Vera Calhoun (Foy); special mother-in-law, Brenda Owens; special brothers and sisters in law; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Halford; and grandmother, Rosabell Halford.

Pallbearers were Gage Odom, Willie Duncan, Mack Lee, Mike Lambeth, Richard Futch, and Scotty Jacobs.

David loved nothing more than spending his days working with Lee Electric. In his down time, he could be found in the barn with his horses or on his old John Deere. The thing that brought him most joy was spending time with his family including being Papa to his six grandkids.

Flowers will be accepted as well as donations to the David Halford Memorial Fund benefitting the educational costs for Shalyn Halford at First Citizens Bank – 475 Greenville Bypass, Greenville AL 36037.\