Mid-South RC&D supports communities

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Mid-South Resource Conservation and Development (Mid-South RC&D) council recently visited Greenville to provide grant funds to several entities Thursday, May 13.

Among those receiving funds were the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC), Butler County Conservation District (BCCD), Greenville Fire Department (GFD), and Butler County EMA (BCEMA).

GACOC received $4,350 for the ‘Grateful for Greenville’ mural on the side of the Meadows & Co. Building across from the Post Office Statement. The mural was designed to look similar to a postcard and featured buildings, places and things that represent Greenville’s history, present and future.

BCCD received $4,000 for Butler County School System (BCSS) grades 5-12 “Healthy Hands for Our Schools’. BCCD originally donated funds to the BCSS for purchasing hand sanitizer bottles students could carry in their pockets or have in the classroom.

GFD received $8,600 for the purchase of five new sets of turnout gear, which included new fire protection suits.

BCEMA received two checks, one for $30,000 and the other was for $19,982. Thirty thousand was for a new roof on the EMA Building on Commerce Street.

The other check was for the purchase of radios and automated external defibrillators for the several of the volunteer fire departments serving the communities of Garland, Starlington, Bolling, Sand Cut, Wald, Mashville, Midway and Shackeville.

The Mid-South RC&D website states, “The purpose of our volunteer organization is to provide the local leadership required for developing and carrying out a plan for conservation, improvement and development of our region.

“We promote wise use of natural and human resources thereby improving economic opportunities and the general well being of all the people in the Mid-South Resource Conservation and Development Council area.

“Our region includes Autauga, Bullock, Butler, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, and Montgomery counties.”

Chris Sells, Alabama House Representative District 90, was present for all the check presentations and according to Mid-South RC&D Executive Director Pamela Hughes, both he and Malika Sanders-Fortier, Alabama Senator District 23, were instrumental in obtaining the funds for the grants.

Mid-South RC&D Council members from Butler County are Rose Mary Smith, Phyllis Dantzler, Allin Whittle, and Judy Manning.

Mid-South RC&D will be taking new grant applications until June 30. You can contact Rose Mary Smith at 320-C Greenville Bypass, Greenville, or by calling 334-382-8538 ext 3 or emailing [email protected]

For more information about grant applications and guidelines visit https://midsouthrcd.org/grants.