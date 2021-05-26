BUTLER COUNTY SCHOOOL SYSTEM GRADUATIONS BRING JOY AND TEARS

The Butler County School System (BCSS) saw all three schools in the system graduate students from their high schools this past week. McKenzie School started with 25 on Thursday, May 20, followed by Georgiana School with 28 on Friday, May 21, and Greenville High School rounded out the trifecta with 123 on Saturday, May 22. The number of students graduating from BCSS totaled 176. The number of graduates declined from 2020 due to COVID-19 and some students falling behind due to not attending in-school classes. It is a familiar scenario across the country. On a bright note, combined scholarship offers, which includes pay for military service enrollees, amounted to three million dollars.