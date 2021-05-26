GHS plays in Luverne spring jamboree

On Friday, May 14, the Greenville High School Tigers traveled to Luverne to take part in a multi-team spring football jamboree. Greenville paired with Elba to face Luverne and Jackson during the event. Tiger running back Jaiden Dunklin is pictured running for hard yards against Luverne. Head coach Josh McLendon said GHS only gave up three points and scored two times offensively and once defensively on an interception. He elaborated it was a good training and they got some good film and players gained some valuable experience. (Kathy Pickens | Greenville Standard)