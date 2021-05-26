March 25, 1954 – May 22, 2021

Funeral service for Mrs. Mary Gorum, 67, of Georgiana was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at Johnson Funeral Home with Jason Williams, Lil Pouncey, and Renny Veazey officiating. Burial followed at Hopewell Baptist Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday night at the funeral home.

Mrs. Gorum passed away on May 22 at her home. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Chuck Gorum; her children, Stacey Veazey (Renny) and Tracey Halvorson (Toni); step-daughter, Blair Williams (Jason); grandchildren, Brenton Halvorson, Whitney Veazey, and Jessica Veazey; sisters, Annie Davis (Mark) and Laura Braxton (Evin); brother, Bruce Thomas (Susan); and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theo and Exa Ruth Thomas; and brothers, Sylvester Thomas and Arthur Lamar Thomas.

Pallbearers were Justin Lovvorn, Noah Lovvorn, Buck Gorum, Ricky Pouncey, Josh Cortez, John Mark Davis, and Zaych Williams.

Mrs. Gorum was a member of Shalom Praise and Worship Center of Greenville. She enjoyed crafting and collecting dolls. She was a huge NASCAR fan. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and she will be missed. WAR EAGLE!