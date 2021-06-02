FDA graduates 24

On Friday, May 28, Fort Dale Academy (FDA) graduated 24 students. The graduation ceremony started on Winfred Boan Field at 7 p.m. but an early evening thunderstorm disrupted the event just as Valedictorian Parker McNaughton was scheduled to give his address to his classmates and guests. FDA headmaster David Sikes urged everyone to move indoors to wait out the storm in hopes they could finish the ceremony on the field. Eventually the ceremony was completed in the new gymnasium. The 2021 graduating class were offered over $1.3 million in scholarships overall. Pictured are FDA graduates tossing their hats. Pictured having a laugh after turning their tassels are, from left, Sydney Folds, Sydni Bowers, and Brody Cartwright. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)