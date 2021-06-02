JOYCE FAYE DANTZLER

Jan. 11, 1952 – May 22, 2021

Joyce Dantzler, age 69 of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital with her family by her side. She was born January 11, 1952 in Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Odie and Frances Eggers, brothers, Willie and Foye Eggers; sisters, Mary McLeod and Irene Barnette.

She is survived by her three children, Wayne Worley, Sonya (Michael) Green, and Tracy (Mathis) Bozeman; ten grandchildren, Thomas Worley, Shayne McClure, Cody Sanders, Jonathan Cook, Jeffrey Green (Mary Cate), Jessica (Collins) Robinson, Adeline, Isaac, Mimi, and Nathan Bozeman; five great grandchildren, Trevor, Cason and Kane Worley, Noah Green and John Collins Robinson; sisters, Ann Lois Armstrong, Dorothy Rollins, Carolyn Smith; brothers, Phillip and Billy Ray Eggers.

She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. She had a heart for nursing home ministry. Before her health declined she made regular visits to Greenville Nursing Home to pray for the sick. During her visits she was able to lead many patients to the Lord.

Joyce loved her family so much her children and grandchildren were her world. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with them. She really loved her nieces and nephews and spending time with them as well. She loved making others laugh with her funny sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones.

A visitation service was held on Wednesday, May 26, from 10 – 11 a.m. for friends and family at Dunklin Funeral Home. Chapel services began at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Sunrise Memorial Park with Pastor Lynn Taylor officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Pallbearers were Thomas Worley, Shade Worley, Jonathan Cook, Jeffrey Green, Isaac Bozeman and Collins Robinson.