Memorial Day honored

On Memorial Day we honor military personnel who have fallen in the service of our nation. Across the nation and world, memorials, cemeteries, and battlefields help to remind us of the extraordinary sacrifices many have made to the United States of America to earn and then protect freedom guaranteed in U.S. Constitution. Our nation was founded on the notion that all men were created equal. Many have given all and all have given some for their belief in that notion. Two special Memorial Day events were held in Butler County on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. The Greenville Lions Club held their annual Memorial Day program at the Greenville High School auditorium that morning. Also, the Fort Dale Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (FDCDAR), the Butler County Historical and Genealogical Society (BCHGS), and the American Legion held combined Memorial Service at Liberty Methodist Church cemetery honoring fallen veterans, which was held after lunch. At 10:30 a.m., over 100 veterans and citizens attended the Greenville Lions Club event. After an opening welcome was given by Lions Annette Cartwright and Hubert Little, a salute was given to the fallen heroes and then recognitions of veterans. Colonel Phillip Sewell was the guest speaker and he received a standing ovation upon finishing his remarks. At the end of the program, veterans were invited to participate in the Walk of Honor. Afterwards a barbecue sack lunch was provided to the veterans. Pictured are veterans gathering behind their respective banners of engagement. Price Jones, the only World War II veteran in attendance, is pictured behind his banner. The Memorial Service held at the Liberty Methodist Church cemetery began a 1 p.m. and was attended by a small group of 15 attendees. After an opening welcome, short presentations were given for DAR’s mission of service for veterans, the history of the church by BCGHS, remembering those left behind by the American Legion, an Honor Roll of service men interred in the cemetery by BCHGS, and memories were honored of servicemen Richard Stacey and Wallace Wood by BCHGS. Pictured from left are the speakers at the event, FDCDAR Chapter Regent Carole Teague, BCHGS President Barbara Middleton, BCHGS First Vice President Walter Parmer, FDCDAR Registrar and BCGHS Librarian Judy Taylor; American Legion Post 24 Commander Garry Newton; FDCDAR Veterans Service Chair Pamala Nolan; and FDCDAR Chaplain DeniseTayor. Wallace N. Wood’s memorial marker. (Photos by Bruce Branum)