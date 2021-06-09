Nov. 25, 1934 – May 30, 2021

Alice Kelley Jernigan of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Greenville, and wife of the late Ed Jernigan, died on May 30, at the age of 86 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Alice was born and raised in Ponchatoula, La.

Alice is survived by her son, John H. Kelley, Jr. (Debbie) of Hurley, Ms.; daughter, Kaye M. Reed (Bob) of Virginia Beach, Va.; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

Alice had a long and successful career in banking in Greenville and Andalusia. Following retirement, she and Ed spent their time with family and friends and traveling. Alice particularly loved visiting New York City and attending Broadway plays. Following the death of Ed, Alice moved to Virginia Beach, Va. She continued to travel and loved being part of a writing group.

Services were held on Saturday, June 5, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home followed by a graveside burial ceremony at Magnolia Cemetery. Viewing and family visitation were held Friday, June 4, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home.

The family thanks the staff at Bickford Senior Living in Virginia Beach, Va., for their loving care of Alice.

