Feb. 22, 1954 – May 31, 2021

Mr. Rufus Kelsoe, 67, of Georgiana, passed away on Monday, May 31, at his home in Georgiana surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Kelsoe; children, Chris Kelsoe (Angie) and Randy Kelsoe; grandchildren, Matthew Kelsoe, Meredith Kelsoe, McKenna Kelsoe, Montana Kelsoe, and Morgan Kelsoe; sisters, Linda Webb (Harold) and Jan Boswell; brothers, Clifford Brown (Sarah) and Jimmy Kelsoe; brother-in-law, Danny Grissett (Jackie); sister-in-law, Helen Chance (Bobby); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Kelsoe and Katie Brown; step-father, John Brown; and brother-in-law, Wayne Boswell.

Mr. Kelsoe worked as a heavy equipment operator for most of his life. He was a member of East Chapman Baptist Church. He enjoyed many nights line dancing. He loved hunting and fishing. Rufus was a jack of all trades and was the go-to community helper. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend.