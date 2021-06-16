Shirley June Earnest, 80, of Greenville, died at her home on Monday, May 24, 2021, surrounded by her family. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 26, at Antioch West Baptist Church at 3 p.m. with Reverend Nathan Skipper officiating. Burial followed at Antioch West Baptist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family accepted friends one hour prior to service time.

Mrs. Earnest was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Eula V. Boswell; sister, Jackie Leverette; and brother, Douglas E. Boswell.

She is survived by her husband, Wilbur Van Earnest; children, Philip Earnest (Donna) of Foley, and Tina Steele (David) of Stockton; grandchildren, Ashley Earnest of Semmes, Tayler Anderson (Colin) of Fairhope, Thomas Steele of Stockton, Logan Steele of Stockton, and Abigail Steele of Auburn; brother, Tom Boswell (Carolyn) of Honoraville; sister, Quincie Dour of McKenzie; and number nieces.

Mrs. Earnest will be highly missed in the community, church and all activities she was involved with.