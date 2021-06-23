4th annual Big C Golf Tournament another success

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

As tropical storm Claudette was forming in the gulf, supporters of the 4th Annual Colin “Big C” MacGuire Golf Tournament were organizing a great day of golf at Cambrian Ridge.

Overcast skies, a steady breeze, and occasional mist gave tournament goers a break from June Heat.

The tournament and reception/dinner are the vehicle by which the Butler County Bama Club raises funds for scholarships to UA for local students.

Eighty golfers, twenty teams, participated in the four-person scramble. On hand at Loblolly #1 was this year’s special guest and speaker, Eli Gold, the Voice of the Crimson Tide, Colin “Big C” MacGuire, sports talk show host and former equipment manager for Paul “Bear” Bryant and Roger Schultz, former center and two-time All-SEC Lineman.

Teams were able to meet and visit with these celebrities before Eli Gold announced each player and provided a play-by-play narrative as each hit his or her tee shot.

Following the tournament, the players retired to the property of Van and Lauren Huggins for the award ceremony, as well as refreshments, crawfish, BBQ pork and chicken, and delicious accoutrements.

The team of Mitchell Stuckey, Reese Arnold, Clay Jackson, and Rhett Pilkington were first place winners in the low gross category, scoring a 53, or 19 under par.

The Team of Jim Bob Horn, Trin Miller, Patrick Russell, and David Hancock were first place winners in the low net category, scoring a handicap adjusted 49.6.

David Hancock won the closest to the hole prize on Loblolly 6 and Elizabeth Matthews won the closest to the hole prize on Sherling 4.

Bama fans who didn’t play joined the golfers at the reception for dinner and to hear the evening’s speaker, Eli Gold, who told stories of Alabama sports and NASCAR, and had wonderful interaction with the crowd.

Door prizes of University of Alabama memorabilia were given to a lucky few in attendance, and a good time was had by all.

“It was a great evening and we were so lucky to have the weather accommodate us. We had a great crowd and wonderful support, and we are so happy that our friends and sponsors contribute to our efforts to help our local students attend the University of Alabama,” said Mack Russell, the local chapter president.

This year’s recipients of the Butler County endowed scholarships are Parker Mcnaughton (FDA), Samual Sherling (GHS) ,DeKayla Dees (McKenzie) and Madison Edwards (Georgiana).