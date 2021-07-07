SAM GRADY ANDRESS

April 14, 1981 – June 30, 2021

Sam “Judd” Grady Andress IV, age 40, of Greenville, Alabama passed away at his home on June 30, 2021.

Judd was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Sam Grady and Bertha Lou Andress, Jr.; and maternal grandfather, Bill Matthews.

He is survived by his father, Sam Grady (Patsy) Andress III; mother, Cheryl Crum (William) Johnson; sister, Rae Andress; maternal grandmother, Pauline H. Matthews; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Judd was a 1999 graduate of Fort Dale Academy, he was a loving and loyal friend. He also leaves behind a special step-brother, Will Maraman. Judd will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

