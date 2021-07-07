March 22, 1943 – June 26, 2021

Funeral Service for Mrs. Wanda Williams, 78, of McKenzie, was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed at South Butler Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Williams passed away at her home on Saturday, June 26.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Williams Cooper (Robert); granddaughters, Morgan Cooper and Taylor Cooper; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Williams; parents, Homer and Essie Williams; and sister, Mary Wiggins.

Pallbearers were Matt Coghlan, Doyle Wiggins, Jason Williams, Derrick Williams, Ricky Wiggins, and Rene Fischer.

She worked as a teller at McKenzie Bank for many years. She helped her husband run his produce company. She was active in the PTA and Girl Scouts. She was a member of WMU and UMW. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and loved gardening. She loved watching TV, especially the Hallmark channel and HGTV. She loved her dog, Bandit. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.