July 31, 1935 – July 4, 2021

Mr. Gilbert Rankin Pugh, 85, a resident of Pine Apple, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Camden Nursing Facility. The graveside service was held Wednesday, July 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Awin Church of Christ Cemetery with Brother Bryan Gibson officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 10 – 11 a.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home in Greenville.

Mr. Pugh is survived by his wife, Vela Cauthen Pugh; children, Janice Pugh Cole (Johnny), Jimmy Wayne Pugh and Carolyn Pugh Black (Joe); grandchildren, John Cole, Joseph Black, Jana Pugh and Joshua Pugh; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Hannah Cole; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.