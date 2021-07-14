Greenville boys compete tourney

The Greenville Dixie Youth Baseball team played in the state AAA tournament in Greenville this past weekend. Their division consisted of youth 10 years old and younger. They made a good showing at the tournament winning their first game against Hueytown, 10-5, on Saturday, July 8. Greenville fell behind early but Rylan Beck scored on a single after multiple Hueytown errors and sparked a rally in the 3rd inning where Greenville tallied up eight runs. Ryan De Le Ree got the win for Greenville, pitching a complete game. They next played Auburn Orange but fell in close game, 6-4. Greenville would take the field once more against annual powerhouse AUM on Sunday and fought valiantly but were eventually put out of the tournament with a 10-5 loss. Pictured left are the Greenville Dixie Minors 10U All-Stars posing for a team shot. From left, front row: Keller Huggins, Jesse McNeal, Jaxson Albert, Kullen Huggins, Dawson Barbaree, Branson Stinson; middle row: TJ Finklea, Dylan Garlock, Cooper De Le Ree, Ryan De Le Ree, Rylan Beck, Dalton Newton; back row: coaches, Joe De Le Ree, Griffin Huggins, and Brady Newton. Pictured abovie is Greenville third baseman Dalton Newton as he tags out a Hueytown runner in game one. Pictured below left is the Greenville team celebrating their win. Below right, Greenville shortstop Rylan Beck (right) celebrates with teammates TJ Finklea (left) and Kullen Griffin (middle) when he crosses the plate in game one. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)