June 13, 1942 – Jul 26, 2021

Billy Ray Hayes, age 79 of Greenville, died on Monday, July 26, 2021. A memorial service was held on Wednesday at First Assembly of God with Brother Lane Simmons officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to First Assembly of God in Greenville.

Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his parents, William Clarence Hayes and Mary Cope Cook; brother, Edward Hayes; and sister, Voncile Alburl.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Hayes; children, Heather (John) Wade, Katherine (Quentin) Lee; grandchildren, Katlyn “Tater Bug” Sampley, Tyler (Madison Ivey) Owens, Blake (Tristian Oatman) Wade, Ashlyn (Tyler) Box, Andrew Williams, Austin Williams, and Paityn Lee; great grandchildren, Karter – Blayke Wade, Aiden Box, and Teighan Owens; and sisters, Jula Pearl Stabler, Pat Faulk, and Marie Strickland.

