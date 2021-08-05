March 4, 1946 – July 25, 2021

Graveside service for Ms. Charlotte Cartwright, 75, of McKenzie, was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at Elizabeth Cemetery with Brother Alvin Blackburn officiating. Ms. Cartwright passed away on Sunday in Georgiana.

She is survived her daughter, Jennifer; sister Linda Blackburn (Alvin); grandchildren, Elizabeth and Samantha; and nieces and nephews, Chris and Craig Blackburn, Missy Ledbetter, Neil Sanford, and Johnathan Sanford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Murial Crum; and sisters Katrine Sanford.

Pallbearers were Charlie Nixon, Joel Kervin, Craig Blackburn, Alvin Blackburn, Randy Williams, and David Sanford.

Charlotte was a lifelong member of McKenzie Methodist Church. She worked as a cosmetologist for most of her life. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother.