Nov. 27, 1962 – July 22, 2021

Funeral Service for Ms. Sharon Brooks, 58, of McKenzie was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Tirey Bowen officiating. Burial followed at South Butler Cemetery. The family received friends from 12:30 – 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Ms. Brooks passed away Thursday in Montgomery.

She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Raines; sister, Alene Tolbert (Max); brothers, Norman Brooks (Diane) and Jerry Dillard Brooks; special friend Terry Quates; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Brooks Jr. and Lorene Halford Brooks; and brother Curtis Jessie Brooks.

Pallbearers were Terry Quates, Jimmy Norris, Lester Odom, Michael Moore, Rick Swinson, and Joey Raines.

Sharon was a homebody who took care of her brother for several years. She loved cats and watching TV.